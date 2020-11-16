CCTVdirect reports growing demand for their fever screening terminals, the VueNet EasyScan Wrist Scanner and Face and Wrist Scanner with facial recognition. As businesses look for ways to open their doors safely after the second lockdown, the Leeds-based distributor has seen growing demand from their customers for these units in retail and office settings.

The products can create a more welcoming and fever-free environment as visitors enter properties, the distributor says. Feedback from staff and visitors in these retail settings is that they have peace of mind since the terminals have been installed, assured that they’re working in a fever-free environment. One of these solutions; Face & Wrist Scanner has built-in facial recognition, with the ability to store up to 10,000 faces. The product can also be integrated into access control systems. Both of these terminals are contactless to prevent cross-contamination and accurate to 0.3C degrees. The contactless wrist terminals have even been installed into premises with customised adverts which can be used to display branded social distancing measures or seasonal promotions.

For more on the fever screening range available, email CCTVdirect on [email protected] or call 0113 233 7070.

Visit www.cctvdirect.co.uk.