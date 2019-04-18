Facit Data Systems reports that it is partnering with Avigilon, the video surveillance product firm and a Motorola Solutions company.

Avigilon manufactures video analytics, network video management systems, cameras and access control products, while Facit Data Systems specialises in video data analytics and compliance. Facit’s analytics systems typically operate over installed monitoring cameras for users to generate business intelligence and reduce operating costs.

Waqas Hassan, Facit Data Systems CEO, says: “We are very pleased to be working with a company that has such a deserved reputation for quality and service. Our products are innovative and unique, and we look forward to helping Avigilon to add value for their customers.”

About Facit

In retail, Worcester-based Facit’s analytics software can be used for marketing and customer behaviour learning, such as for people counting, heat mapping (for dwell time) and queue monitoring. Visit www.facitdatasystems.com/.