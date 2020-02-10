Vista CCTV and Facewatch, the UK facial recognition product, are partnering to offer facial recognition software to the security industry. Pictured are Dean Kernot, Vista Sales and Marketing Manager and Nick Fisher, CEO of Facewatch.

The firms say that large and small business owners can use the product against low level crime without needing to replace any current cameras or systems.

Dean Kernot at Vista says: “This is a really exciting partnership. Retail crime is a growing issue for retailers and Facewatch offers a legal and safe way to provide a deterrent to both shop theft and violence in store. Vista will be working with our network to train, support and deliver this new ground-breaking technology.”

And Nick Fisher of Facewatch says: “The Facewatch facial recognition system delivers a game changing technology which is incredibly accurate and fully GDPR compliant. Our solution is aimed at making the retail and hospitality environment safer by providing a deterrent against store theft and bad behaviour. As a technology focussed business, we can only succeed by working with established and successful partners in the security industry that share our goals and passion. Vista are leaders in their field, and we are astonishingly privileged to be able to work with them to enable Facewatch to scale rapidly by building, with Vista, a network of accredited partners.”

As for compliance with data protection, Facewatch remains the data controller. The facial recognition has been tested in the retail sector over the last 18 months, the company adds. Facewatch is sold as a licenced-based product, creating a recurring revenue stream for installers who will provide technical and product management support to their customers. The solution will be available via Vista accredited partners who have been trained in practical security system set up and ensuring end user compliance.