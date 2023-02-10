Europe, UK roles

DeterTech, the security product company previously named Smartwater, has appointed Franz Scherer and Luke Staton as Managing Director, Europe and Managing Director, UK respectively. RThey’ll be reporting directly to CEO Baba Devani.

DeterTech reports that it works with hundreds of clients spanning critical infrastructure, construction, retail, leisure and hospitality, transport and industry.

Franz joins from Aggreko where he headed a pan-European business development group and led the business across multiple sites in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. He is a multi-lingual international management and sales professional. Franz succeeds Martin Berends who will depart at the end of the financial year as part of a planned transition following the acquisition of BetaGuard in 2021.

Luke, pictured, takes up a newly created role, tasked with further growing and evolving DeterTech’s UK business across all its ‘Predict, Deter and Detect’ proposition. He was most recently MD for the UK at the VPS Group, the temporary security contractor that specialises in void or vacant property.

Baba Devani, CEO says: “I’m delighted to welcome Franz and Luke to the DeterTech team. I’d also like to congratulate Martin on a hugely successful career and thank him for all he has done to establish us in the European market. We’re all aligned in our values and look forward to continuing to drive DeterTech forward as a business that gives greater peace of mind to people and communities, every day.”