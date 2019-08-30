Eagle Eye Networks has added to its Eagle Eye Cloud VMS, supporting 15 more third party mobile and body worn cameras.

The cloud video surveillance company’s video management software provides simultaneous operations, search, and cloud storage for fixed and mobile cameras. Managing and retrieving body worn camera video has the US firm says historically been a separate process from the primary video surveillance system. With Eagle Eye this can now be an integrated process that requires less training, is more secure, and more reliable, according to the developers. The mobile and body worn camera system includes:

Viewing mobile and fixed camera footage in one cohesive interface eliminating the need for multiple applications.

Archiving, storage, and retrieval of time-stamped mobile footage with GPS coordinates and tracking.

Secure sharing of video via mp4 files or via direct links to interested parties.

Open platform that provides compatibility with an array of cameras. The company provides support for over 3,500 mobile and fixed cameras.

Access to a True Cloud system meaning virtually unlimited scalability, triple redundant data centre architecture, full encrypted video, and cyber security.

The company’s open API architecture, Eagle Eye Video API Platform, delivers video analytics from partners.

AI Ready – With video stored in the cloud and open APIs, new AI analysis is being continually developed and improved.

Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks said: “It’s been proven repeatedly that open systems architectures win over proprietary systems. Eagle Eye Networks believes in open architecture standards and our platform, Eagle Eye Cloud VMS, demonstrates this. Extending our platform to encompass mobile cameras is a logical extension of our open camera platform. Our open platform ability to integrate third party AI and Analytics is delivering on a broad set of applications for our customers.”

Applications include in-home services, retail, guarding, commercial delivery services, real estate sales, and other service-oriented verticals. The mobile camera video and GPS data will be transferred to the Eagle Eye Cloud Data Center where video footage can be reviewed, analysed and stored.

Visit www.een.com/.