DVS will become the first UK distributor to provide the Facewatch facial recognition crime deterrent product to their installers and resellers. Facewatch says its product has been tested across a range of retailers over the last 18 months.

Facewatch, which is sold as a licenced product, is GDPR compliant and the uploaded criminal data is the responsibility of Facewatch under a data sharing agreement signed by the user. Facewatch will be available to ‘approved’ installers who have been trained on practical setup of the cameras and managing and running the system. Pictured is Cardiff-based DVS’ CTO Dave Davies demonstrating the software.

Gavin Dunleavy, Commercial Director, DVS Ltd said: “Facial recognition is being discussed within businesses and the wider world by those who understand that the best technologies can deter and prevent crime. Facewatch is the leading facial recognition solution with a focus on the retail sector and other verticals alike. With GDPR compliance and privacy controls built into the system the solution becomes powerful and legally deployable. Facewatch combines simple CCTV hardware with a secure cloud-based software solution, so accredited training and support is of the upmost importance for our installers to deliver this incredible solution. We will be running training from our HQ initially then across the UK with a plan to have trained and accredited strategic partners in place throughout 2020.”

And Nick Fisher, CEO, Facewatch said: “DVS are a perfect partner for us. They have a highly technical team; they are used to working with the very latest CCTV technology and have a great team on the road and at their HQ offering sales and technical support. Facewatch is a sophisticated SAAS (software as a service) product that requires training and support and DVS have a well-established training team who will work with us to establish a network of approved Facewatch installers. Facewatch is supplied on licence and therefore creates a new recurring income stream for installers who will provide lifelong technical, product management and training support to their customers. We are very excited to announce DVS as our channel partner.”

Background

The business was started by Simon Gordon, the owner of a wine bar on the Embankment in London. As that was a target for pickpockets and bag thieves, he wanted to provide a relaxed and safe environment for his customers. Being technology minded and working with the local police he launched an online crime reporting system, including CCTV footage. This led to the launch of Facewatch’s first facial recognition solution in 2017. Visit www.facewatch.co.uk.