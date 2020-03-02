Dahua Technology has signed a new distribution partnership with RISCO Group. Dahua’s products, including IP, HDCVI and PTZ cameras, network recorders, monitors and displays, switches, brackets and accessories will now be available from RISCO’s Manchester-based distribution centre.

James Wang, Dahua VP and GM at Dahua UK and Ireland, said: “We are very pleased to welcome RISCO Group as an authorised distributor. Following an extensive analysis of the market, it quickly became clear that RISCO Group was the ideal partner for Dahua. RISCO’s expertise in distribution, sales, marketing and e-commerce was hugely appealing, along with the company’s long-standing relationships, knowledge and expertise of the UK market. The new partnership gives us a dedicated channel through which we can supply our intelligent and connected video-based security solutions, which help enhance efficiency and reduce cost across a wide range of different industries.”

Featuring AI, Dahua’s security products are now also capable of analysing data. This means, the firms say, that video is no longer confined to just security and surveillance, but can be extended to applications such as fire detection and suppression, video analytics and facial recognition and ANPR, payments and attendance and retail analytics. “Driving Innovation to an AIoT Future” is the Dahua motto. Dahua will be introducing a set of series of core products including AI (WizSense/WizMind), Full-Colour technology which enables imagery under extreme low light as well as HD-over-Coax HDCVI 6.0.

And Steve Riley, RISCO UK and Ireland Commercial Director says: “Installers today are demanding greater integration of intruder and CCTV applications to increase cross and up-sell opportunities and lower their operational costs with parallel installations. We are delighted we can now provide installers with a much wider product selection, allowing them to benefit from the cutting-edge technologies from both Dahua and RISCO – all available through a single supplier.”