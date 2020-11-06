The physical security product company Assa Abloy has brought out a Customer Support app. It’s free to download on Apple and Android mobile devices. A customer can contact the right customer service team within the firm in the UK. The app provides customers with remote technical product support via live streaming, alongside access to product resources.

The manufacturer’s Door Hardware Group division will be the first to go live on the app. Its brands includes UNION, ASSA, Dale Hardware, Excel Architectural Hardware, Exidor, Trimec, Adams Rite, and Securitron. The app gives contacts for the right department via phone, email or the new live chat and video call features. A user can find a link to the technical support team, who can offer remote diagnosis and issue resolution using the new live stream contact option.

As the product firm says, given coronavirus restrictions, the app helps with its live video stream option, which allows issues to be resolved without a site visit. An online resource centre provides customers with access to technical product information and certifications at the touch of button. Support hours are shown, depending on device location, and email options are offered if out-of-hours support is required. Customers can also take a photo using their phone and attach it to emails for trouble-shooting.

Jesse James, Financial and Commercial Director of the ASSA ABLOY Door Hardware Group, said: “Improving our customers’ experience is paramount to our business, especially in these challenging times. Enabling remote contact is vital in providing our customers with quick and effective information, and has improved our customer experience through the launch of our app.

“We continue to be committed to providing easier and more flexible ways to contact our business, receive technical product support, and for our customers to locate resources. The new app is easy-to-use and intuitive, ensuring our customers have access to fast responses in real-time. Having the flexibility to choose how to contact our customer service teams, and for us to be able to quickly support customers on site with technical support is vitally important. The ASSA ABLOY Customer Support app allows customers to have everything they need in one place, and wherever they go.”

To download the ASSA ABLOY Customer Support app, visit Apple Store or Google Play.