CAME UK are offering free connectivity through the cloud. The launch of Always Connected means that CAME Connect is now free with all connectable automation kits sold in the UK. Always Connected is available for all installers across the UK and Ireland who purchase CAME’s connectable automation kits.

President of CAME S.p.A., Andrea Menuzzo, said: “2021 is the right time for CAME to pass to the second phase of our connectivity strategy where we are very excited to be able to offer customers in the UK and Ireland free connectivity with all our connectable range of automation kits. A monumental offer that will continue at least until the end of 2022. Early adopters of our connectivity have already confirmed beyond any doubts the extra value that it gives to both the installer and the final user of our systems. Extra value that for the foreseeable future will be free to our valued customer base.”

CAME Connect has been available since 2017, via Wi-Fi and GSM. Now CAME are providing a package for every installation. Always Connected kits include an RGSM Module, 1NCE activated SIM Card and RSE Card. The RGSM module is a connectivity gateway to the cloud that operates the firm says in rural and urban settings. A free 1NCE SIM is pre-synced with 480mb, which ensures connectivity is enabled as soon as the installation is complete. As a result, there are no delays between installation and connectivity, CAME adds. The RSE card can be used to establish system expansion for further integration with other automated components.

Managing Director of CAME UK & Ireland, James Bostock, said: “CAME UK & IE have been promoting CAME Connect for a number of years with many of our loyal, hard working customers seeing the benefits for themselves of what CAME Connect can offer to their business. It’s fair to say that any new technology can only be rolled out at the speed at which the market is ready to adopt it and CAME Connect in the early days was a different proposition to the powerful infrastructure and architecture we have today.

“Our R&D team in Italy have worked resolutely for a number of years to deliver an award winning, end to end solution, that perfectly balances the needs of our installer and their business’s, alongside the ever changing expectations of end users, which is always the final destination of our product. CAME UK & IE are now delighted, excited and incredibly proud to be the first to roll out FREE connectivity for all of our customers.

“In a world of increasing raw material prices, semi-conductor shortages and general business challenges, it is truly a wonderful feeling for CAME to be able to give something back that is so incredibly valuable to both our customers, and their customers, without there being a catch or a hefty price attached to it. When benchmarking CAME automation systems against all our mainstream competitors, no longer can anyone compare only hardware, electronics and price! Adding in this incredibly powerful suite of Connectivity Apps, back office cloud solution and FREE activated Sim Card, all in the one box ready to go … how can any comparison ever be the same again?”

CAME Connect enables installers to remotely monitor all of their connected automated systems from any location. Diagnostic tests can be performed remotely, permitting faster system alterations as well as operational cost savings, the developers say. CAME add that the product is a significant sales differentiation that can be built into installers’ service plans for future revenue. Visit www.came.com.