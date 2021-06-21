Font Size: A A A

At the alarm signalling product and services company CSL, Steven Robertson has joined as Chief Technical Officer.

Steven has over 25 years’ experience in technology leadership roles across a range of industry sectors, including telecoms, Internet security, fintech and legal technology. He has managed engineering and operations organisations responsible for large scale, highly secure SaaS platforms. Most recently he was CTO at Rimilia (acquired by BlackLine) and before this CTO of HighQ (acquired by Thomson Reuters) – helping to transform each and support strategic acquisitions, CSL reports.

Steven, pictured, said: “I am delighted to be joining CSL as they embark on their next stage of growth and I am excited to now be a part of this fast-growing and innovative company. I am looking forward to imparting my extensive knowledge and industry experience to the team and helping the company to continue its expansion.”

And Ed Heale, CSL’s CEO, said: “Stevens joins us with a wealth of technical & management experience all of which is relevant to our current stage of growth and our future trajectory. I am thrilled to have Steven on board with us and wish him every success with his career at CSL.”

Visit https://www.csl-group.com/.


