C.CURE awards

Frontline Security Solutions has won the 2021 C.CURE Enterprise Partner of the Year Award. The award was presented to Peter Kidd, Director of Operations at Frontline Security Solutions, pictured left, at the C.CURE Enterprise Partner Dinner, attended by UK security system integrators on Tuesday, October 12 at Boisdale of Canary Wharf. Paul McCann from parent company Johnson Controls is pictured on the right.

Gordon Morrison, Sales Director, Access & Video, UK & Ireland for Johnson Controls said: “We have been able to achieve significant growth in the sales of our Tyco Software House C.CURE 9000 security and event management system despite the pandemic. We have been able to do so with the support of all our certified Enterprise Partners, whose commitment and expertise and professionalism have helped position C.CURE 9000 as the most robust, feature rich and user-friendly access control platform available.”

The Project of the Year Award was won by Evolution Electronic Security Systems. Richard Lambert, Managing Director of Evolution, said afterwards: “We were proud to have been awarded the fire and security project which formed part of the £185m refurbishment of the former House of Fraser retail landmark, situated at the heart of Edinburgh’s West End on Princes Street.

“Having worked closely with Harley Haddow, the M&E consultants for this project, we strategically chose the full fire and security product range from Johnson Controls which includes C.CURE 9000, VideoEdge and FireClass solutions, to ensure Diageo have a fully integrated package utilising Victor as the front end Graphical User Interface. This £1m project represents the largest standalone delivery by the Evolution team in Scotland, with all timelines and completion dates met in accordance with a very ambitious construction programme.”

Gordon Morrison added: “We are very pleased to have had the opportunity, post lockdown, to celebrate the success of all our Enterprise Partners and in particular, the achievements of Frontline Security Solutions and Evolution Electronic Security Systems. Johnson Controls will continue to introduce new C•CURE 9000 features and work close with third-party technology partners to ensure end-user clients are able to achieve maximum value from their investment in C•CURE 9000. In doing so, we will create new business opportunities for our Enterprise Partners which will help them further grow their sales of C.CURE 9000 during the next 12 months.”

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com.