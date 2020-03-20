Michael Seiter and Magnus Ekerot have taken new roles at Bosch Building Technologies. Michael Seiter, 48, pictured, has become senior vice president, responsible for the Video Systems & Solutions business.

Magnus Ekerot, 51, has joined Bosch as senior vice president, responsible for the global marketing of the company’s security products; and for sales coordination and product management of the Video Systems & Solutions arm of the business.

Tanja Rückert, the president of Bosch Building Technologies says: “With Michael Seiter and Magnus Ekerot, Bosch Building Technologies has gained two highly experienced managers. We are very happy to have them on board. They will both play very important roles in advancing and further strengthening our footprint in the global video market. This includes the further expansion of our portfolio as well as putting an even stronger focus on software. Simultaneously, we want to keep and enhance the offering of comprehensive security solutions to our customers, including video systems, intrusion detection, access control and management software.”

Seiter has experience in sensor-, software- and data-based fields, having been senior vice president with responsibility for engineering at the Bosch division Car Multimedia. He says: “In light of rapid developments in areas like IoT and AI, the video security business provides great opportunities and potential. Coming from the automotive sector within Bosch, I am also looking forward to further exploring and leveraging existing and future technology synergies between the businesses.”

Ekerot says: “In times of transformation and digitisation, it is great to join a company with such a strong focus on innovation and future-proof development. I am excited to be a part of this journey and to support in shaping the future of the industry with the whole team.”

About Building Technologies

