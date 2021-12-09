Bosch acquires Protec

Bosch Building Technologies has completed the acquisition of Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd, after the relevant antitrust authorities had approved corresponding applications. The corresponding agreements were signed on October 22. Protec is a UK system integrator for security and fire detection technology, that has around 1,100 employees and, according to preliminary figures, generated annual sales of £125m in the fiscal year 2021.

Thomas Quante, president of Bosch Building Technologies, said: “We are very pleased to officially welcome Protec and its highly qualified employees as part of Bosch Building Technologies. We will learn from each other and share our respective expertise and many years of experience in order to jointly bring new innovative solutions to the market for our customers.”

About the firm

Protec operates mainly in the UK and, under the brand Hacousto Protec, in the Netherlands and is based in Nelson, Lancashire; where the company also maintains its own development and manufacturing centre. Protec’s products and services are used in transport and industry, among numerous other sectors.