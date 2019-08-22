Biometric credentials

Access control manufacturer Inner Range has announced a new integration with Swiss firm Touchless Biometric Systems AG (TBS). Users of Inner Range’s access control product Integriti can now use a range of biometrics credentials via TBS.

A connected USB ‘enrolment station’ allows biometrics to be assigned to synchronised Integriti users. TBS offers biometric readers with a triple layer of template and data encryption. The range includes touchless, 3D-Multiview finger scan, multispectral for rough environments, iris, optical and capacitive sensors to confirm user credentials.

Tim Northwood, General Manager at Inner Range, said: “Biometrics offer an extra layer of security for clients by providing unique credentials for each user and reducing the risk of credential theft or cloning. In lower risk applications, biometrics may make it easier for users too because they don’t have to remember a smartcard or PIN number to gain the access they need. We were impressed with TBS’s products and the way the firm’s biometric scanners and readers can be integrated to access control systems of all sizes and complexities. We are confident this new integration will be of significant interest for new and existing clients.”

Philippe Niederhauser, Head of Sales for TBS, said: “The push for digitalisation of all kinds of processes is pulling for seamless integration. We are extremely proud that Inner Range has decided to work with TBS. We see here a perfect synergy – Inner Range’s Integriti offers scalability and ease of use and TBS enhances these with unique biometric security features.”

About Integriti

The product is for managing and controlling single and multiple sites at local, national and global levels, the developers say. Integration with third-party systems turns Integriti into a system managing not only security and building automation but also people and business continuity processes such as HR, payroll, health and safety and other regulations. Its reporting functionality also enables organisations to gain insight and evidence for business improvement and other core business functions. More than 150,000 Inner Range systems have been installed in over 30 countries. Customers include hospitals, colleges, distribution centres and pharmaceutical companies, government and critical national infrastructure. Visit innerrange.co.uk.