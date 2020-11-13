APAC Managing Director

BCD International has appointed security industry veteran Andrew Hubble as Managing Director – APAC. Reporting directly to the Vice President of Sales, Hubble, pictured will be responsible for the management of APAC safety and security, computer vision and IoT customer relationships, and to drive BCD revenue through existing and new customers.

He brings to BCD some 30 years of security experience, most recently as APAC theatre leader, safety and security-computer vision and IoT technology at Dell Technologies. For three years before, he was sales and business development manager at EMC, with previous long-term stints at Cisco Systems and Dallmeier International, both in Hong Kong.

BCD Vice President of Sales Jason Glover said: “As BCD has delivered infrastructure solutions all throughout Asia Pacific over the years; we continue to seek ways to better localise our presence across that region.

“Andrew brings to the company a deep security background, with vast industry relationships; it was his reputation that was paramount in our discussions. Today the company expands on the global front with a proven, high-caliber team player. Welcome Andrew!”

Based in Perth, Western Australia, Hubble, besides drawing on Dell OEM, alliances and sales team relationships, will look to expand the region over the next few years by adding a local team per focus country, to expand BCD’s reach.

He said: “BCD International is the leader in video data infrastructure manufacturing, and it is a privilege to join BCD to lead the APAC team. With safety/security, AI and computer vision the fastest growing technologies in IT, it makes perfect sense to leverage my Asia-wide experience and contacts and to join the dynamic and innovating team at BCD. This is going to be an extremely exciting journey together!”

