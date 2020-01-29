Tyco, the security brand of Johnson Controls, has launched a video support portal. The firm says it offers a one-stop resource for installers and distributors who may require technical support for American Dynamics and Illustra video products.

Visitors to support.americandynamics.net can raise a support ticket for any product under warranty or use a Live Chat facility to connect with video technical support, based at Tyco’s Centre of Excellence in Belfast. They can also take part in a Tyco video Q&A forum which lets you share information with other customers, as well as register to receive regular product updates.

A technical library provides support material, such as installation and user guides, articles, ‘how-to’ guides and technical advisory bulletins, in support of American Dynamics and Illustra cameras, recorders and Video Management Software (VMS).

Peter Ainsworth, VP Customer Experience Security Products for Johnson Controls said: “We believe that our premium video solutions should be matched with premium pre and post sales support services. In this respect, the launch of the new Tyco video support portal, which follows on from the successful introduction of the Software House portal, represents a giant leap forward in terms of our efforts to streamline how our customers are able to efficiently access all of our technical support resources, either from a desktop PC or via a mobile App.”

The ability to raise a support ticket via the portal negates the need for customers to visit a brand website to report a trouble-shooting issue or queue on telephone support lines. The portal also provides a platform for a two-way exchange of files and directories, which helps Tyco support to diagnose and resolve any technical issues.

Available in iOS and Android versions from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the free to download AD Support Portal mobile App enables users to access all the portal’s features via smartphone or tablet. When installed on an iOS device, the App offers:

– Live Chat: With Live Chat on the mobile App, as well as on a desktop PC, customers can trouble shoot video issues in real time via intercom with Tyco’s dedicated support team. Live chat and real-time sharing of files and images while an engineer is on site facilitates a quick diagnose and faster resolution of customer support issues.

– QR Scanner: Installation and user guides can be viewed by scanning the QR code on a product’s packaging.

– Camera Configuration Tool: By entering a camera’s IP address, a systems integrator is able to configure or adjust the camera’s settings.

Peter Ainsworth said: “We are confident customers will be impressed with the functionality and breadth of support currently available at support.americandynamics.com, regardless of whether they access it via a PC or mobile device.

“However, this is only the start. Over the coming months, we will be looking to take on-board feedback from customers to ensure the portal meets their requirements and is continually improved. We will, for example, shortly be adding our exacq brand to the portal. This will enable customers to experience the same level of support for exacqVision NVRs and VMS that they are currently able to receive for American Dynamics and Illustra video solutions. It is all part of our mission to offer the highest possible level of technical support.”