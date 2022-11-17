ADI upgrades online shopping experience

The distributor of security, audio-visual (AV) and low-voltage products, ADI Global Distribution, reports new upgrades to its website. It’s for site navigation, and finding of product information. The upgrades are live across ADI’s sites in the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden and South Africa.

ADI’s websites and e-commerce platform, known as the Digital Branch, gives customers access to the full range of products and services, the firm says. Since redesigning the sites in 2020, ADI has been incorporating customer feedback, it says. As the next step, ADI has implemented a new Product Information Management (PIM) system covering the way the distributor merchandises its products. Customers can expect to see:

– a streamlined website that loads more quickly, saving time when searching for products.

– as for navigation, you can drill down to product categories with an expanded site navigation – reducing the need to apply filters.

– as for user guides, data sheets and content: the site features more than 100,000 user guides, data sheets and warranty info.

– you can locate accessories associated with specific products.

– and new refinements drive consistency for product listings across all categories to find items.

Laura Phelan is vice president of digital experience and digital branch at ADI. She said: “Online sales at ADI continue to grow and have become an important part of our business, and we want to ensure we are delivering engaging content that meets the needs of our increasing number of digital shoppers. Implementing the PIM marks the next phase in our overall strategy to transform the customer’s digital experience at ADI, and we will continue rolling out even more enhancements over the next several months.”

Visit adiglobal.com.