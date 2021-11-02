Access reader for temperature checks

With Partizan’s new STD-2MP you can measure temperature and check QR codes for covid compliance. Whether dining or other entertainment venues, gyms and shops, sites may set conditions of temperature measurement and checking of QR codes of visitors. The multi-functional access control system STD-2MP with reader PAR-QM11 v1.0 handles these tasks at an entry point.

How does it work? A user approaches a terminal and scans his covid certificate. If it is valid, the device also measures the guest’s temperature. If the temperature is within a set range, the visitors can be let through. The STD-2MP works with a PAR-QM11 QR code scanner connected via USB.

A unified Digital Covid Certificate (EU DCC) has already been adopted around the European Union. This is what the system reads by default. However, at the request of the client, STD-2MP can be configured to work with a certificate of another country, as the requirements sometimes differ.

For example, in one country visits to public places are allowed with a certificate for only a first vaccination. In another, at the entrance they require confirmation of the full course of vaccination.

Also, according to EU laws, the decision to let a person in is made by the administrator – based on the received data about the certificate and the visitor’s temperature.

The prescription for mandatory temperature screening in public places is worth considering in more detail, Partizan adds. Most often, this procedure is carried out with a standard hand-held scanner. But, as practice has shown, such devices can make mistakes. It’s cold outside? If so, the temperature of the exposed skin of the human body may turn out to be several degrees lower than in reality. So on the forehead or the back of the hand, the thermo scanner will show the ideal 36.6 degrees C; although the visitor in fact has a temperature of 38.2 degrees C.

The intelligent algorithms of the STD-2MP take into account weather conditions and make corrections for them. The terminal even takes into account the presence of a cap, compares the indicators with the temperature of other visitors and surrounding objects.

The Partizan STD-2MP terminal not only “feels”, but also “sees”. The IP CCTV camera based on a 1/2.7-inch FullHD CMOS matrix with a resolution of 2.0 megapixels can recognise faces and presence of the mask. Also the device is capable of memorising 22,400 faces and 100,000 events; a feature useful the makers add for keeping track of visits and creating a visitor/staff database.

The STD-2MP is supported by the Partizan mobile application. Hence, QR codes and the faces of their owners can be viewed and saved in the app’s Event Gallery, on a smartphone. The terminal can also send reports on valid or invalid COVID certificates of visitors – in the form of push notifications to mobile phones and emails.

Beyond covid, the STD-2MP paired with the PAR-QM11 reader can be used not only for checking personnel and visitors for the presence of “covid passports”. It cam be used for controlling:

– Temporary passes to secure facilities with limited access;

– Office access cards; and

– Tickets to concerts, parties and sport events.

