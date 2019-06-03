As a long-term technical partner of CCTV manufacturer 360 Vision Technology, Envisage Technology Limited has overseen the installation of 360 Vision Technology cameras across a variety of applications.

Kevin Brown, Managing Director at Envisage Technology says: “Exploring beyond conventional CCTV and embracing the latest technologies allows us to stay at the very cutting edge of system solutions. We employ a dedicated team of highly trained technical staff to support our customers across all areas; including hardware, software, networking, system integration, surveillance cameras and telemetry. This means that we are able to provide a complete solution for any application, and our close technical relationship with the sales and product development teams at 360 Vision Technology has been a key enabling factor.”

Envisage recently evaluated the latest 360 Vision cameras with another of their partners’ products, the Vivotek VAST 2 video management software (VMS). Kevin says: “As a value added reseller, we pride ourselves on the technical expertise and knowledge we are able to offer our security systems and networking installation customers across EMEA. To further develop the compatibility and integration of the industry’s leading products we supply, we recently tested the 360 Vision Technology camera range with Vivotek’s VAST 2 VMS platform, to prove the viability of a total solution option perfect for a wide variety of installation applications.”

Vivotek’s VAST 2 VMS operates single or multiple monitors, custom layout to fit corridor and panorama formats, export of multi-channel video and acquiring VCA analytics with integrated cameras. Kevin says: “VAST 2 provides an easy and intuitive UI with rich functionality, to meet the needs of any of our customers. Thanks to 360 Vision Technology’s ONVIF 2.4 Profile S compatibility, we were able to integrate their Predator and Invictus cameras into the VAST 2 VMS quickly and simply during our on-site integration evaluation.”

Bridging between analogue and IP systems, 360 Vision says its Invictus and Predator cameras can be installed in analogue systems and full 1080P HD IP video streaming networks. Predator and Invictus cameras are available with IR and white-light high intensity illumination, as a ruggedised PTZ with up to 200 metres of illumination.

Mark Rees, Managing Director at 360 Vision says: “We are proud to support the integration of our camera range into an industry leading VMS such as Vivotek’s VAST 2. Not only does this ensure reduced installation time of 360 Vision cameras into a VAST 2 system, but also instant and full access to high-performance camera functionality.”