Readers integrate

Magicard, the UK manufacturer of ID card printers has a new partnership with the RFID product company, Elatec. Customers can order Magicard 300 (pictured), Magicard 600 and NEO360 models fitted with a card encoder from Elatec, to integrate into Magicard’s desktop card printers.

By integrating a Magicard-specific version of the Elatec TWN4 MultiTech 2, Magicard printers can deliver a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solution to suit both High Frequency (13.56MHz), supporting transponder types such as MIFARE DESFire EV2 and NFC Forum Tag 1-5, as well as Low Frequency (125KHz), for transponders such as CASI-RUSCO, the firms say. Offering flexibility of over 60 transponder technologies means that Magicard can be flexible for a large proportion of customer needs, according to the printer firm.

Gordon Hague, Chief Operating Officer at Magicard said: “The new encoder we have created with Elatec allows Magicard printers to encode cards to work with a wider range of transponder types than ever before. From March, anyone in Europe or the US ordering a Magicard 300 or Magicard 600 will be able to order a model fitted with the Elatec TWN4 MultiTech 2 as will customers in Asia, Africa and the Middle East who order a NEO360 printer.

“Magicard chose to work with Elatec in the creation of the new encoder because of their market-leading expertise and their speed and flexibility which matches our own approach to product development. We know our existing, and new customers will benefit from the flexibility and added functionality that this upgrade to our printers brings into play and we look forward to strengthening our relationship in other technical areas over the coming months.”