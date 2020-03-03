HID Global, the identity and access product company, has launched HID Signo. It’s a line of readers that, the manufacturer says, simplify system deployment and management, for smarter, more connected access control.

Harm Radstaak, Vice President and Managing Director of Physical Access Control Solutions, HID Global said: “With the industry now seeking to use access control systems as a backbone for creating intelligent environments, consultants, integrators and end users are increasingly demanding more versatile, high performance solutions. HID Signo is built on an open platform and delivers on our commitment to innovation with its unprecedented flexibility and robust set of forward-looking features that optimise workplace experiences. Our goal is to put more choices in the hands of our customers and give them peace of mind in knowing they can continually adapt their systems as requirements change.”

The readers can work with over a dozen physical and mobile credential technologies so a user can use their technology of choice and migrate to the latest products at their own pace, HID says. With support for Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) to enable Student IDs in Apple Wallet, Signo offers convenience with mobile access, the makers add.

The readers feature automatic surface detection that re-calibrates and optimises read performance based on the mounting location. For outdoor uses, the readers are IP65 rated with no additional gasket needed, and feature a capacitive touch keypad resistant to harsh weather.

HID says that Signo’s connectivity-by-design model lets administrator remotely configure and diagnose readers besides monitor status through a centrally managed and connected reader ecosystem. Configuration can be further streamlined through the controller via the Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP).

Radstaak added: “HID’s novel approach to access control also lays the foundation for a future of cloud-connected systems that will enable new applications and innovative capabilities, such as the ability to proactively anticipate and address system issues before they occur.”

The readers store cryptographic keys on certified EAL6+ secure element hardware and custom authentication keys can be used to add to security. HID’s patented velocity-checking feature also protects against brute force rapid electronic attacks. The new line is available through Advantage Partners in major markets worldwide, with a phased roll-out in select regions.

Visit https://www.hidglobal.com/products/readers/signo.