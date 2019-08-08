ID card company acquisition

ID card company Digital ID has acquired Essentra Security. As part of the Components division of Essentra plc, Oxford-based Essentra Security supplies ID card printers, consumables and accessories to end-users and trade customers. Digital ID says this acquisition cements its position as a UK ID card company with 100-plus staff across four offices.

Jonathan Fell, Managing Director of the Digital ID Group, pictured, said: “Essentra has an excellent reputation in the industry, an impressive team of staff and loyal client base. This acquisition enables the Digital ID Group to evolve its growth strategy to enhance the organic growth we have achieved already this year, and I very much look forward to working with the Essentra team. We now have a real wealth of passion and experience in every department within the business, and I’m looking forward to the journey over the next few years.”

Simon Jones, Commercial Director at Essentra Security, said, “With our specialist industry knowledge and technical expertise combined with strategic manufacturer relations, we represent a sound opportunity for Digital ID to expand their leading UK presence further. We can already see a benefit in joining our processes and systems to offer customers a simpler and easier ordering experience. Our trade customers can expect our promise of an enhanced ordering portal to come to fruition imminently. On a personal note, I look forward to being part of the Digital ID Group and working with a team of dedicated professionals.”

Essentra Security will remain based in Kidlington, Oxfordshire but will not retain the Essentra brand. The company will sell commercially under the Digital ID brand. Stockport-based Digital ID say that alongside organic growth, this acquisition will see Digital ID grow to a £32m turnover company in 2019. It counts among customers the BBC, Nike, DHL, HMRC and Manchester United FC.