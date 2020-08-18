HID acquisition

The identity and security product company HID Global has acquired Access-IS, which makes document and other reader devices. HID, a part of the manufacturer Assa Abloy, says that the acquisition aids its vertical market expansion, and adds products that help meet customers’ evolving needs for integrated, digitised solutions. Access-IS is now a Business Unit within HID’s Extended Access Technologies’ Business Area, which is led by Steve Currie, Vice President and Managing Director.

Access-IS products range from barcode readers and ID document scanners (pictured; the ACR76 magnetic strip card reader), to NFC and EMV devices for mobile ticketing, in use across verticals including finance, transport and government.

Björn Lidefelt, CEO of HID said: “Access-IS solutions is a good fit for HID. Strategically aligned with both our existing Extended Access Technologies business and HID’s transport and ticketing solutions in our Identification Technologies business, Access-IS will enhance HID’s industry leadership while positioning us for growth in a variety of attractive markets. HID and Access-IS share a similar purpose to embed trust in physical products as a bridge to the digital world.”

More than 100 million transactions are processed through Access-IS products daily and its installed base includes over 20,000 systems used in public transport, and ticketing. There are more than 50,000 users of its identity and security products (e-Passport, e-ID and e-driver’s license readers for government and commercial applications). In aviation, there are installations in over 200 airports, including 20 of the top 30 airports, as used by many of the world’s top airlines.

HID adds that EMV contactless payment readers from Access-IS will broaden HID’s offering in the financial sector and other markets.

About Access-IS

Founded in 1985 and based in Reading, it has 120 employees serving customers in over 200 countries. Visit https://www.access-is.com/.