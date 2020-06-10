In York, almost 200 companies have signed up to be part of a daily patrol checklist carried out by Street Rangers. That’s a service run by local guarding firm Eboracum on behalf of York Business Improvement District (BID).

In the latest addition to this service – every business on the list checked every day, sometimes more than once – the Street Rangers have adapted their long-established joint patrols with police by joining officers on bicycles by night to deter burglars during the coronavirus lockdown.

Eboracum Managing Director, Carl Nickson, said: “We’re making sure there’s no damage, that there’s no health and safety problems and that doors and windows aren’t broken. If any issues are found, we will contact the owner or manager of the business. We haven’t had many incidents but I think that’s because of the deterrent that we help provide.”

During lockdown the Street Rangers have found a broken window to a building and a water leak inside a premises and other incidents; which while minor, could have led to crimes or damage to property if not resolved. Another specific request during the lockdown has come from York Museums Trust, for the Rangers to lock and unlock the gates to the Museum Gardens in the city centre at pre-arranged times and patrol the Yorkshire Museum and York Observatory.

Since the Rangers launched in 2016, they have helped to detect and deter thousands of crimes besides support businesses, reassure local shoppers and tourists as ‘eyes and ears’, and act as ‘ambassadors’.

Eboracum’s employees have been accredited with some police powers by the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire under the Community Safety Accreditation Scheme (CSAS). That’s a voluntary scheme in England and Wales, begun by Section 40 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

Assessing private sector companies or others seeking approval to become CSAS accredited is carried out for the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (PCPI). That police-owned company delivers various crime prevention initiatives. PCPI checks whether companies are ‘fit and proper’ to exercise CSAS powers and then makes recommendations to Chief Constables where a scheme will operate. Chief Constables may set limited but targeted powers such as giving fines for on-street drinking, or asking for name and address.

PCPI has assessed more than 120 private sector companies seeking to run a CSAS. The idea; reduce low level crime and disorder, meaning police with arrest powers can better use their time. Carl Nickson believes the CSAS accreditation of his employees is vital because it helps professionalise a partnership way of working.

Guy Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, PCPI, said: “We are delighted that this scheme is being taken up and used in this imaginative way. The use of properly trained and accredited staff to enhance the efforts of policing is great news for York and its businesses.”

PCPI compliance Manger, Ken Meanwell, who leads on CSAS, said: “This scheme is a perfect example of how the police and private security industry can work together in order to prevent crime.”

Superintendent Mark Khan, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Working with partner organisations is an important part of policing. Schemes such as this one, which use staff who are officially accredited by North Yorkshire Police, allow us to share information, skills and knowledge to keep North Yorkshire’s residents, businesses and visitors safe.”

And Executive Director of the York BID, Andrew Lowson, said: “York’s Street Rangers are doing a really important job in challenging circumstances and we are very grateful for their work and dedication. Their on-going patrols are one way the BID is helping city businesses through this crisis. We are actively working to support hard-pressed businesses in any way we can.”

About the firm

Eboracum – as the Romans named York – was founded by York born and bred Carl Nickson in 2011. It also offers corporate guarding, key holding and alarm response, retail loss prevention, event medics and cleaning and facilities management. Visit https://eboracumuk.com/.