Wilson James, the security, construction logistics and aviation services contractor, has launched a Data Academy.

The Wilson James Data Academy will be offered to the 200-plus managers working across the business. Fifteen will be enrolled in the first cohort. Training will be delivered by tech start-up Multiverse, through professional apprenticeships. The company says it’s to harness data in its operations, while also offering its people career growth and development.

The firm points to research by the UK Government that almost a quarter of employees use data skills in their work, yet a shortage of skills in this area is estimated to cost UK businesses £2bn a year. In 2019, one in ten job vacancies required data expertise, while over 100,000 data positions remain unfilled.

Tom Giles, Head of Business Intelligence and Improvement at Wilson James, said: “Over the last two years, the business has invested significantly in our IT infrastructure and platforms, allowing us to generate and track information in new and sophisticated ways. Our executive and leadership boards have seen the positive impact of this, now we are making sure our wider management cohort sees the benefits as well. Doing this requires an investment in talent, which we’re making through the Data Academy delivered in partnership with Multiverse.

“Developing these new skills across the business will enable us to democratise data and instil a culture of data-driven decision making. Our ambition is to harness data as a Business Intelligence tool at multiple layers of our organisations, improving efficiency and delivery for customers.”

Employees that take part in the upskilling will be enrolled on one of two programmes provided by Multiverse. A 13-month Data Literacy programme covers the core technical skills required to turn data into insights, as well as softer skills like building narratives and presenting findings. And a 15-month Data Fellowship will give apprentices the skills to clean, analyse and model data, and tell data stories to non-specialists.

Jeremy Duggan, president of Multiverse, said: “Collecting, analysing, presenting and acting on data is a critical component of business success – no matter the industry. But the skills to interact with data are in short supply. With a forward-thinking approach to skills management, Wilson James is focused on both developing its people and developing its business capabilities through apprenticeships. Those on the programmes will benefit from world-class learning, personalised coaching and access to a community of professionals across the UK.”

About Multiverse

The firm – founded by Euan Blair, son of former PM Tony – recently announced the closing of a $220m Series D funding round to be invested back into its programmes and technology, now trains over 8,000 tech, leadership and digital apprentices. They received ‘Outstanding’ in every category from Ofsted,the UK training and education regulator. Visit https://www.multiverse.io/en-GB/about.