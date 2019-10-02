At Bromsgrove-based guarding company GMS Group of Companies, CEO Neil Male has been shortlisted for two categories for this year’s West Midlands Leadership Awards.

Aimed at on the region’s established and emerging leaders, the awards were created last year to recognise leadership in helping to drive the region’s businesses and economy forward and to celebrate the best exponents of modern leadership. Neil, pictured, has been shortlisted for two categories, Transformational Leader – recognising the delivery of transformational change to a business, and Company Leader (100-plus employees) – recognising great leadership in managing company direction and vision.

He says: “I’m excited to be shortlisted for these awards. This is a great acknowledgement of the efforts of everyone at GMS who all contribute to the success of the business. I wish all the shortlisted candidates the best of luck and look forward to meeting them on the 15th November at the Botanical Gardens.”

Neil started his career as a professional football player, only back and knee injuries ended his career early at 19. He became CEO in August 2005 when completing his first MBO.