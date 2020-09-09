Wembley deal

A three year contract to manage the soft services across the 118,000 sq ft Wembley Central Shopping Centre in north London, pictured, has gone to Incentive FM. The Centre has some 25 retail units, three residential blocks, and a car park.

Glenn Wilson, Director – Retail & Distribution, at Incentive FM, said: “It’s fantastic news for us, and is testament to our approach to sustainable solutions in facilities management. Our specialist is now leading a team of 11 across the site, and we’re proud to call Wembley Central a partner, not just a client. After winning the contract, we mobilised the operation in just ten days, which is no easy task in the current climate. We’re looking forward to delivering industry-leading solutions for the next three years and beyond.”

The FM contractor says that one of the first tasks was to upgrade security infrastructure to a digital platform and embed sustainable cleaning and security protocols across the sites. These upgrades were key to the FM company winning the contract, it says, as supplied by the Centre’s property managers, Fidum Property Management.

Simon Marshall, Director at Fidum, said: “Incentive FM have a strong reputation for innovation and sustainable solutions in facilities management. We wanted to up our game to that regard, and Incentive FM have already started to deliver. It’s fantastic to partner with such a well-respected market-leader, and it’ll no doubt enhance our customer experience, and streamline operations for those working across the site.”

About the site

Wembley Central, next door to the Tube station of the same name and facing Wembley High Road, has branches of Tesco, Iceland, Argos, TK Maxx, Sports Direct, EE, O2, and The Perfume Shop. Visit http://wembley-central.co.uk/.