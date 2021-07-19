IFPO UK and Ireland reports that Dr Anne Llewellyn has agreed to join its Wellbeing Group and help shape related activities. Dr Llewellyn, pictured, started her career as a registered nurse, primarily working in Accident and Emergency and acute surgical areas, before embarking on a full-time degree to enter a career in education. Anne graduated with 1st Class Honours in BA (Hons) Social Policy and Administration from Leeds University in 1989 and spent 40 years working in higher education in various academic and managerial roles. Anne’s last role was Deputy Director (Learning Development), Student and Library Services at Teesside University, where she had responsibility for learning skills development, student disability and mental health services, customer services and learning spaces. Anne retired from this post in July 2020.

Throughout her academic career, Anne has had a particular interest in enhancing the student learning experience through provision of appropriate information, support and empowerment using multimedia formats that students can access at point of need. While at Leeds Metropolitan University (now Leeds Beckett University) Anne worked as the University Project Lead, in collaboration with an e-learning company, Toolwire to create an immersive learning module for social work students to develop authentic experience of children’s safeguarding processes. This project won the Learning and Performance Institute external project of the year award in 2013.

She completed her Professional Doctorate in April 2018, where she analysed the use of online immersive learning spaces to enhance professional skills development and subsequently used this learning to inform developments to support academic and transferable skills and student digital literacy. Anne has taken on various leadership roles in higher education and was awarded Principal Fellow of the HEA in 2015 and University Teaching Fellowship in 2016. Anne has co-authored a number of textbooks in health and social care and social work.

About IFPO UK

The not-for-profit, professional membership association which provides professional learning opportunities for security practitioners. The UK website, www.IFPO.UK, was launched in July 2020. The UK Director is Mike Hurst CPP and he is supported by an Advisory Board.

About IFPO

The International Foundation for Protection Officers was set up in 1988 in Canada by Ron Minion, a former member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and owner of a Canadian contract business. He served as its Executive Director until 1992, and was succeeded by Sandi Davies, who has held the office ever since. IFPO has members in 68 countries and has people in 56 countries studying its educational courses.

Over 14,000 individuals have achieved IFPO Certificates and over 92,500 have achieved IFPO Certifications. Visit https://www.ifpo.org/.