Securitas UK has been named as a ‘Top Employer’ by the Top Employers Institute. Those certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees through ‘people-first’ HR practices.

To be certified, the UK arm of the multi-national Securitas had to achieve the minimum standard as set out by the Institute across ten topics: Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, Talent Acquisition, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career and Succession Management; and Compensation, Benefits and Culture. Securitas UK reports that it’s the only security and protective services company to be so accredited.

Sarah Hayes, Human Resources Director, Securitas UK, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be officially recognised as a Top Employer for the second year running. We strive to have the best team in the UK security services industry and by offering competitive salaries, great working conditions, training, learning and career development, we can attract and retain the very best people.

“Our talented, professional officers excel at keeping our clients’ people, property and assets safe and in return we want to provide an exceptional employee experience which offers a rewarding career pathway for the next generation of security professionals. Over the past year we have fully embedded our online, end-end recruitment and selection processes, and launched our brand-new Securitas career development programme to promote career progression and talent management across the organisation.

“And with the launch of our new online Learning Management System, all our people can access a comprehensive catalogue of Learning and Development solutions, ranging from Induction through to Leadership Development with the Institute of Leadership Management. Our certification as a Top Employer is a testament to our commitment to put our people first and provide them with the very best employee experience. We will continue to work hard to be the employer of choice in the UK, attracting and retaining the very best talent in the industry.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink said: “To become recognised as a Top Employer, an organisation will have to prove that the implementation of their people strategies enriches the world of work of their employees. The certified participants are a shining example of a dedication to people practices as they continuously commit to empowering their employees for a better world of work. Congratulations!”