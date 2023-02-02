Technology division head

GMS Group has appointed a new Technical Director, Chris Tattersall, to lead on delivery of technology services. GMS reports increased market interest in technical services. Having launched the technical division in 2018, GMS sees increased need for tech-driven solutions as alternatives to manned services, particularly amid inflationary cost pressures on employing staff.

Chris, who worked for a West Midlands fire safety and security firm for 20 years, has sector experience in delivering CCTV, access control, intruder and fire alarm systems, from off the shelf systems to the bespoke. He said: “I am delighted to join GMS at an exciting time, having worked with the team here on a number of projects, over the years. GMS are ambitious to take the technical division to its next stage of growth so I am delighted to draw upon my experience in the industry by taking up the opportunity to deliver further success.”

CEO Neil Male is pictured left with Chris Tattersall. Neil said: “We are delighted to have Chris join us as his sector knowledge and hands-on approach will be pivotal in taking the technology division to its next stage of development as part of our steady growth plans. Chris is very knowledgeable and has a strong reputation in our sector. We are sure he will fit the culture at GMS, which despite our strong growth operates on family values.

“Every year, we take on auditor recommendations to ensure we are providing the highest quality service to our customers. Chris’s appointment will allow us to build on our progress to secure future success.”

About the firm

Last year saw GMS deliver a contract for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and a growth in revenue by securing a number of new contracts in the Midlands. GMS won the Apprentice of the Year and Best Marketing Campaign prizes at the 2022 Express & Star Business Awards. GMS customers for the technology division include CEMEX UK, AF Blakemore & Son and Arcus FM, with many GMS clients opting to blend tech support with in-person services. In 2019 GMS obtained accreditation from the industry inspectorate SSAIB for the design, install and maintenance of intruder alarms, CCTV and access control systems. Visit www.gms-group.co.uk.