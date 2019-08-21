Tata Steel contract

The contract guarding company Corps Security has won a five-year, £3.6m annual contract to provide security services to Tata Steel Europe across the UK. Tata is Europe’s second largest steel producer with operations in 26 countries and a commercial presence in more than 50 countries.

More than 100 security officers will be provided by Corps to secure all 14 of Tata’s UK sites including the flagship steelmaking plant in Port Talbot, south Wales.

Mike Bullock, CEO of Corps Security, said: “We are delighted to be working with such a like-minded organisation. The Tata Group was founded on the principle that its activities should always benefit society and is majority owned by philanthropic trusts. As a trust which was set up in 1859 to provide employment for ex-servicemen returning from the Crimea, we share their values and look forward to working closely together.”

