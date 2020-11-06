The security guarding firm SSGC has donated £10,000 and pledged further support for a charity which helps the recovery and rehabilitation of military veterans.

SSGC has announced Mission Motorsport as its chosen charity partner, providing financial and practical support for the body, which works with wounded, injured or sick (WIS) ex-forces personnel. Swindon-based SSGC earlier this year deployed 700 security officers, many military veterans, to marshal Covid-19 testing centres across the UK. The security firm is also supporting the charity’s Remembrance Day events at UK racing circuits Brands Hatch, Silverstone and Thruxton on Sunday, November 8.

SSGC is a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC), a commitment to support the armed forces community. The company’s managing director David Stubbs is himself a former military police officer. He said: “We have a long-established link with the armed forces, indeed 50 per cent of our shares are owned by veterans, and signing the AFC was our first step into formal support for veterans and the servicing communities.

“We now want to move that support up a notch and working with Mission Motorsport was the perfect fit. It’s about more than simply donating much-needed funds. We will work with the charity to help their ongoing commitment to getting WIS personnel into meaningful employment, meanwhile they will provide expert guidance for us as we look to work towards gold AFC status.”

A service charity and a member of the Confederation of Service Charities, Mission Motorsport works with government and other service charities to help those affected by military operations, by engagement through sport.

Each year the charity holds a Race of Remembrance, an endurance motorsport race which pauses for a remembrance service. Due to Covid-19, this year’s planned race, which was to feature Jason Fox, star of Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins, has been cancelled. However, the charity will be holding other online and socially-distanced events, including a live broadcast pit-lane remembrance service at Thruxton, on Sunday; which SSGC will be supporting.

James Cameron, CEO and founder of Mission Motorsport, said: “It’s fantastic to have the support of SSGC and we’re incredibly grateful for their donation, which comes at a time when charities up and down the country have been hit by a downturn in donations due to Covid-19. I know David is particularly passionate about supporting veterans and this is reflected in SSGC’s work and signing of the AFC, which, in turn, we will support them with as they look to work towards gold status.

“We’re thoroughly looking forward to developing an ongoing partnership in which we can both continue to flourish.”

For more on Mission Motorsport and its Remembrance Day events, visit www.missionmotorsport.org. Pictured, the eighth Mission Motorsport Invitational at Goodwood. Photo by Yellow Hound Photography.

About SSGC

The SIA Approved Contractor (ACS) firm was formed from an MBO in 2014. Visit http://www.ssgc-net.com.