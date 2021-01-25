New from Motorola Solutions is the MOTOTRBO Ion ‘smart radio’. Its Android application allows for integration of mobile data applications, such as those used for barcode scanning, besides team communication platforms used for messaging, meetings and shared content. A 13-megapixel camera and 4-inch, high-resolution touchscreen lets workers attach photos to work tickets, use video chat for remote diagnostics and view images, schematics, diagrams, photos and videos. A single device offers push-to-talk radio with the capabilities of a smartphone, scanner and tablet, the makers say.

The radio works on the digital mobile radio (DMR) standard, Wi-Fi, public LTE and private broadband networks. It is built to support searching, tracking, ticketing and scanning. A driver can receive route information via digital job tickets and security personnel can stream high-definition video.

John Zidar, senior vice president, Global Enterprise & Channels at Motorola Solutions said: “We have spent thousands of hours listening to our enterprise customers, observing their needs and understanding the demands on them to drive efficiency at every level. They face countless moments each day where clear communication and collaboration is needed to manage tasks safely and efficiently. With the MOTOTRBO Ion smart radio, we have designed a product that meets their unique industry requirements, so that the technology supports the worker, and not the other way around.”

The radio has dual microphones, and speaker size that outperforms smartphones, it’s claimed. It features cloud-based programming and provisioning, remote updating and real-time device monitoring. Visit www.motorolasolutions.com.