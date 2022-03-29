Silver Fox certificate for CIS

The Silver Fox Audit scheme, a division of FM Contract Watch, has been going for over 20 years to provide nationwide on-site audits to test security guarding teams on their alertness, efficiency and compliance.

In 2020, CIS Security adopted the scheme for their major clients in the City of London and their frontline staff have been subject to numerous independent penetration and customer service audits.

Some security professionals may ask; why more audits are required when their company is already SIA ACS (with Security Industry Authority ‘approved contractor’ status)? They have regular inspections and are working to all the relevant standards? However, the Silver Fox Audit is a test of the front-line security team.

The audits are unannounced and are a test of a security officer’s reaction to the auditor attempting to gain unauthorised access to the premises, or notice a period of hostile reconnaissance. It is also followed by a series of operational checks. The results of these audits are then shared with the client.

In recognition of the excellent standards achieved by CIS Security’s on-site security staff, Lynda Moore, Managing Partner, of FM Contract Watch, pictured right, was delighted to present the prestigious Silver Fox Certificate to Jon Felix, Security Risk & Threat Advisor, CIS Security, and congratulate the company on their achievement at their Central London offices on Tuesday, March 22.

Jon Felix, on behalf of CIS said: “Ensuring that we regularly test our security processes, our staff and their awareness, is vital to the integrity of the service that we provide to our clients. Applying the expertise of the Silver Fox auditors puts our front-line teams under the microscope so that we are not only measuring our performance internally; we are also looking at compliance from every angle, our goal being to achieve service excellence. Using this service is also an ideal way to support the training that we deliver. After all, there’s no point having security if you aren’t going to test what is in place.

“The Risk & Threat role I carry out at CIS is only one part of how we continually develop our services. Working with our Intelligence Hub, Operations, Learning and Development and Account Management teams to identify where threats can manifest is a real team approach. Integral site-based knowledge, shared with information from wider sources, in partnership with the governance of auditing services such as Silver Fox support us in delivering the highest standards of protection.”

Visit www.silverfox.org.uk.