Monday, December 10, the Security Industry Authority’s (SIA) South East Partnerships and Interventions team and Hertfordshire Constabulary are at the Forum, the Student Union bar of the University of Hertfordshire. They are there to share best-practice guidance on safer physical intervention for door staff.

The private security sector regulator is promoting safer restraint and reduction of violence during the festive season. It’s the Hatfield leg of a campaign to improve students’ safety during the Christmas partying season. The SIA team shared a poster and leaflets on Safer Physical Intervention for door supervisors at the campus’ student bar. It features guidance and illustrations of best practice for safer restraint. This is intended as a reminder for door supervision licence holders and relates to the training they received in physical intervention.

Kevin Young, the SIA’s Regional Investigations Manager, South Region, says: “We want Hatfield’s students and young people to have a great night out and go home this Christmas unharmed. It also ensures the safety of the licensed door supervisors who work at these venues, the majority of whom do a very good job in challenging circumstances.”

The initiative is supported by Hertfordshire Police and the university. The SIA seeks to persuade businesses and door supervisors in Hatfield’s night time economy to report incidents to the police so that the SIA can get an accurate picture of the violence against students and door supervisors. Incidents can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via our website.

Door staff can face cases of reported incidents that are proven false. Bradzone security company door supervisors wear body-warn video that records any incidents that take place; the material can be used as evidence if required.

To download a copy of the poster visit the SIA’s website. Pubs and clubs are encouraged to download the poster and share it with door supervisors and promote the campaign: #SaferStudents #saferrestraint #PartySafe #SIALocal.