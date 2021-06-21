The Worshipful Company of Security Professionals (WCoSP) has sent out a reminder that only a few weeks remain for you to nominate someone deserving of the 2021 City of London Sheriffs’ Award for Bravery. This year’s nominations have to be in by Sunday, August 1.

Nominations are sought from members of the public, the Emergency Services, the Armed Forces, and people employed in the security industry. It’s a national award for bravery, which celebrates those who have contributed to safeguarding “people, property or our liberty.” The award was instituted by the Worshipful Company and is awarded annually by the Sheriffs of the City of London.

The winner will receive a trophy, a framed citation of their act and a cheque for £2,500. The recipient’s name is permanently inscribed on an Honours Board and in a Book of Honour which are on permanent display at the Central Criminal Court – ‘The Old Bailey’.

If you have witnessed an act of bravery or otherwise know someone who deserves to be nominated, submit your nomination on the WCoSP website at https://wcosp.org.uk/the-sheriffs-award/. Or contact the Clerk, Adrienne Harper on 01256 395036.

Past awards

As for past holders of the award, last year’s recipient Richard Dimmack stopped a knife attack in North Yorkshire in 2019. Pictured right is the 2019 winner, DC Joby Reeve, presented with the citation by the then Master of the Worshipful Company Mike Barley. The award began after the July 2005 London suicide bombings; the first holder of the award was Muhammad Arshad Khalil who, working on a building site above a station, selflessly rushed down to a platform to comfort and assist the many injured on a train.