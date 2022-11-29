Security Minds Matter is a project aimed at everyone working in the private security industry, in particular employers who have a duty of care for their staff. The aim, to:

– share best practice on mental health and well-being

– point individuals and employers to additional support

– provide resources such as toolkits and guidance; and

– stimulate conversation and debate.

Mike Hurst, pictured, IFPO UK Director is chairing the project. He said: “The private security industry plays an important role in keeping the public safe. It is well documented that security operatives as part of their daily duties often experience verbal abuse, violent assaults and in some extreme cases some have been killed while carrying out their role.

“The negative impact of these experiences on the mental health and wellbeing of security operatives cannot be underestimated. We are very much aware of the high numbers of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, (PSTD) among operatives in the industry. This initiative is about helping industry professionals support their teams. We want everyone to be involved in promoting best practice that supports good mental health and well-being.

“We have been working closely with the Security Industry Authority (SIA) to develop #SecurityMindsMatter and we are grateful for the encouragement that Chief Executive, Michelle Russell, and her team have given us from the outset. We are excited to have the support of the following people who provided invaluable contributions to our inaugural #SecurityMindsMatter workshop earlier this year to establish our plans for this project:

Chair – Mike Hurst CPP CPOI . International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) Director

Chris Middleton CSyP – Corps Security,

Dr Anne Llewellyn – Nu-ology, e-Learning specialist and formerly Registered General Nurse,

Mike Thomson – former detective and qualified Counsellor

Yolanda Hambleton – Virgin Media, Head of Security Operations

Lynn Watts-Plumpkin – SSAIB, Scheme Manager

Mike White – G4S, Head of Risk Compliance and Assurance; and

Nicholas Reed – Suntory, Risk Manager

Visit www.securitymindsmatter.org.