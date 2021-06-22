Professional Security (no relation to Professional Security Magazine) has appointed former Red Bull executive, Alex Minett, pictured, as Sales & Marketing Director.

Alex has worked for Red Bull in a number of roles over the last 20 years culminating in leading the UK On Trade sales team. The firm says that Alex will build a sales and marketing team targeted with expanding the footprint of Professional Security across its manned guarding, retail and corporate client base. His appointment follows the recent recruitment of over 20 manned guarding positions, the contractor adds.

CEO, Dave Fullerton, said: “We are delighted to have Alex join our growing team. His marketing and sales expertise working with such an iconic brand as Red Bull, will give us a fresh approach to how we market Professional Security to our clients and together with the rest of our manned guarding team, deliver a different level of service and experience.’’

Demand for the company’s services has increased over the past year, according to the firm.

Alex added: “Professional Security’s reputation for disrupting the sector with its fresh and dynamic approach to security attracted me to the position. I look forward to working with Daveand the team to drive an outstanding security experience for our customers.”

About Professional Security

Set up in 2005, it’s servicing manned guarding, retail and corporate clients across the UK. It recently moved into a new 9,000sq ft head office space near Leeds, featuring a 24/7 control room. Visit https://professionalsecurityuk.com/contact-us/.