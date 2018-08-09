Ashridge Group has appointed Liam Squires as its Sales Manager. Liam, pictured, joins the Aylesbury-based facilities management company with a BA (Hons) Degree in Business, an Institute of Sales and Marketing Management qualification and over five years’ experience of developing new business. He will be tasked with securing short and long-term facilities contracts and will be seen regularly attending networking events.

The company says it is also looking to build on the value of its ‘people first’ ethos, which focuses on prioritising its own employees’ needs to deliver customer service excellence. The sales manager is often the first touch point for new clients, so it was imperative the firm says the candidate would embrace the company’s values of Diligence, Passion, Competence and Responsiveness.

Liam said: “After hearing about the positive journey the Ashridge Group have been on since inception and the future plans for sustainable growth, I was instantly attracted to joining. What I have witnessed first-hand is a true people-first ethos, which means all Ashridge Group employees receive full investment and training to ultimately benefit our clients and the contracts we fulfil. I understand the importance of maintaining positive relationships with our internal stakeholders and working cross-functionally with our operations department, which oversees the security and facilities professionals we place on-site. Ultimately, I am looking to build a motivated, engaged and successful sales team with our business customer at the heart of everything we do.”

Ashridge Group provides services and consultancy to sectors as diverse as corporates, live entertainment venues, rail and critical national infrastructure. Visit https://ashridge-group.com.