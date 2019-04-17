The guarding firm Securitas UK has achieved the RoSPA President’s Award in recognition of its health and safety work for employees and clients. The RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) Health and Safety Awards are the longest-running industry awards in the UK with entries received from companies around the world.

Phil Thomas, EH&S (Environmental Health and Safety) Manager at Securitas UK, said: “At Securitas, safety is synonymous with security and is the first order of the day. We all have a part to play in keeping ourselves, our colleagues and our clients safe and this President’s Award reflects our commitment to health, safety and wellbeing over the past 13 years.

“RoSPA judge each company against 12 core elements, reviewing their submitted evidence and safety statistics. Entrants must demonstrate an evolving H&S culture which strengthens from year to year – you can never rest on your laurels. Recognition by RoSPA is the result of the hard work and commitment of everyone in Securitas to put health, safety and wellbeing first. We want to make sure everyone goes home safe.”

And Julia Small, RoSPA’s Head of Qualifications, Awards and Events, said: “The RoSPA Awards have become the key fixture in the health and safety calendar with new sponsors and new awards this year including the Leisure Safety Awards, the Safe@Work Safe@Home Award and the Inspiration Awards. Highly-respected, with almost 2,000 entrants every year, RoSPA award winners benefit from the wide-ranging rewards of improved sector reputation.”

Most RoSPA awards are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Gold medals, president’s awards, orders of distinction and the Patron’s Award are presented to organisations sustaining the high standards of the gold level over consecutive years. Securitas will be presented with their award at Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel on Thursday, June 6. Visit www.rospa.com/awards.