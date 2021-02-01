Reports app

The East Midlands-based guarding company Foremost Security is to go live with a security app, developed by the Australian company Guardhouse.

Foremost says that in 2020 it took on 135 new key-holding customers; created a number of new job posts across the Midlands, with 38 new starters; and saw an increase of 753 hours for weekly manned guarding.

The app offers multiple functions to reduce time and manual paperwork and make individual guards more accountable – in a covid-secure way. Included are real-time visible reporting of mobile patrol checkpoints, site survey risk assessments, key receipts, rotas, site assignment instructions and alarm reports.

Matt Prince, Sales and Marketing Director of Foremost, said: “The Guardhouse App provides the functions we’ve looked to bring to the business for a long time. Until now there simply wasn’t anything out there which we felt offered the additional capability we knew was possible. We were delighted to be approached by Guardhouse and believe that this collaboration will revolutionise the level of efficiency and confidence our customers will experience.

“Thanks to our SIA accreditation we’ve been able to provide our security services throughout the pandemic. If anything this has reminded us of what a crucial role we play and we take that very seriously. When we found the right technology to allow us to make our offering even stronger we were compelled to adopt is as soon as we could.”

Visit www.Foremost-Security.co.uk.