The FM firm Atalian Servest has extended its multi-service contract, worth £3.7m, with the Post Office for a further two years. The contract began in 2014 to provide waste and cleaning services. The facilities management contrctor is now responsible for managing cleaning, catering, landscaping, pest control, gritting, window cleaning, waste management, feminine hygiene management, reception and security services across 162 sites.

Atalian Servest and the Post Office won a Premises and Facilities Management (PFM) award in 2018 for ‘Partners in cleaning’. The Post Office has over 11,500 branches across the UK and offers over 170 products and services including postal services, financial services, government services, broadband and home phone, foreign currency, travel insurance and Local Collect, Drop and Go mail services.

Daniel Dickson, CEO UK & Ireland, Atalian Servest said: “Since 2014, we have had a great collaborative relationship with the Post Office and together have implemented significant change. We are proud to be continuing that. Atalian Servest and the Post Office winning the 2018 PFM award was testament to the substantial achievements and aligned values of both companies. We remain committed to supporting the Post Office and are delighted to be continuing this partnership, further building on the great work that has already been achieved.”

And Steve Norris, Head of Property, Post Office Ltd said: “Atalian Servest’s expertise means they are a key part of the smooth running of Post Office Ltd. We have great processes in place between us and they are very quick at presenting innovative solutions. We strive to uphold very high standards at the Post Office and I view Atalian Servest as an extension to the team that helps us to meet these. We look forward to continuing our journey together.”