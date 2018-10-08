Ashridge Group has a new patrol car, with every element of the vehicle sourced locally.

Based in Aylesbury, the FM firm provides services and consultancy to sectors as diverse as corporates, live entertainment venues, rail and critical national infrastructure. The company says it looks to develop partnerships with other suppliers in the county as part of its aim to support the growth of the local economy.

With this ethos in mind, when the need arose for a new mobile response vehicle the company decided to purchase locally. The new car has been acquired from South East vehicle leasing specialists Greenfleets and the Ashridge Group branded graphics were designed and added by Signs Express in Aylesbury.

Mark Walker, Group Chairman at Ashridge Group, says, “We are proud of our roots and believe in the capability and expertise of other businesses in the region. We are delighted with our new mobile response vehicle and would like to thank both Greenfleets and Signs Express for turning the concept into a reality.”

This year Ashridge Group won the Best in Aylesbury Vale business award at the Bucks Business event and was awarded the overall prize of Company of the Year.