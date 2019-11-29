KCS, the Bolton-based security guarding and key-holding services company, has appointed Paul Haynes as Operations Director. The company says that over the next 12 months, it will be looking to launch several extra services. The company says that it has a strong emphasis on training and career development, with many long serving staff, promotions and this key appointment.

MD Phil Thompson, pictured left, says: “The business has always prioritised internal promotion and appointments; Paul appointment is well deserved and recognises his outstanding contribution to the business over the last couple of years. His appointment is key to our expansion plans, he is well respected and has extensive industry experience that will enable us to strengthen the commercial framework already in place to ensure KCS continues to achieve even greater success.”

And Paul Haynes, pictured right, says: “This is an exciting time; the security landscape is rapidly evolving, and we are expanding our service offerings to address this. I am a great believer in harnessing the ideas and innovative thinking of the extended management team. Like and great and successful team, it means all of us working as one strong, tightly knit family to support our clients. I am thoroughly delighted with my promotion and relish the opportunity of developing new services to meet the demands of our customers. KCS is leading the way and I look forward to helping businesses address their security requirements now and in the future.”

About KCS Security

Director owned KCS is an SIA-approved company for guarding and key-holding; visit www.kcssecurity.com.