Securitas UK has a five-year contract to deliver protective security services for The O2 arena at Greenwich. The 20,000-capacity venue built originally for the Millennium and in a still regenerating area, is owned by the Los Angeles-based venue operator AEG. It hosted over nine million visitors, 168 event days and 194 performances in 2018; and hosted 112 events and sold more than 1.2 million tickets in the first half of 2019.

The contract with Securitas went live in June. Craig Robb, Chief Commercial Officer at Securitas UK said: “The O2 arena is one of the most recognised venues for out of this world entertainment, and we are committed to maintaining and enhancing this well-deserved reputation. During the tender process, The O2 made it clear they were looking for a best-in-class security supplier to keep their venue and visitors safe. They needed a provider that understood the challenges of operating in a complex and unique entertainment environment.

“We’re delighted to welcome our new officers to the Securitas team –- these officers are at the heart of our security delivery. Through industry leading security officers and a highly experienced local management team, Securitas will deliver unrivalled protection at The O2 arena, creating a safe, secure and enjoyable environment for everyone.”

Paul Williams, Senior Security Manager at The O2 said: “We’re delighted to appoint Securitas UK to supply security and stewarding services to ensure the safety of our visitors at The O2 arena. As the world’s most popular music and entertainment venue it’s essential we work with a supplier who shares our values and we are proud to work with Securitas UK, the leading global security provider who deliver integrity, vigilance and helpfulness.”

Securitas adds that it offers protective security services to Formula 1, Wembley Stadium, and Arsenal FC; and works with the Football Association on event security.

The O2’s terrorism deterrence work was featured in the February 2018 print issue of Professional Security magazine, pictured.