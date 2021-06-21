An Oxfordshire Health NHS Foundation Trust contract for mobile patrols, key-holding and manned guarding for a further three years has been awarded to the Thames Valley based security contractor, Risk Management Security Services.

After numerous competitive tender exercises Risk Management Security have remained as the preferred supplier for the Trust across their estate around Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire. This includes surgeries, hospitals, health centres and numerous locations that care for vulnerable adults and those suffering from mental ill-health (pictured is The Whiteleaf Centre, part of a larger campus in Aylesbury). Services provided include manned guarding, mobile patrols, key-holding and alarm response, and staff escorts; each delivered within the strict guidelines required under an NHS contract.

Rebecca Hunt, Senior Contracts Manager for The Trust said: “Risk Management Security Services have a strong presence in Oxfordshire and through their personal approach are able to deliver the bespoke service we require. The management team are extremely proactive in supporting our whole operation and by having almost zero turnover throughout the security workforce, together we can ensure that service delivery and strategy is at the forefront of our discussions. A clear ability to demonstrate commitment towards sustainable methods of service delivery was also a large factor in us choosing Risk Management Security as our preferred supplier.”

Due to the increased demand in services, the security contractor, a member of the ACS Pacesetters group, says that it has placed an additional patrol and response team to cover Oxfordshire that ensures services are delivered on time and that contingency plans are in place to cover any incident.

Graham Tilly, Managing Director of the company, said that this extension to the contract with The Trust further cemented the firm’s footprint in the county of Oxfordshire and enabled it to work closely with the Trust in delivering high quality security services. “Furthermore, it underpins our plans to work with public sector organisations that truly embrace our culture of working and who require a bespoke service in line with strict service level requirements.”

