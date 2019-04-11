NHS framework

Carlisle Support Services has been made an NHS North of England Commercial Procurement Collaborative (NOE CPC) framework supplier.

Set up in 2007, and wholly owned by the NHS, the NOE CPC provides collaborative and bespoke procurement to the NHS and other public sector bodies. By harnessing their collective buying power they deliver on procurement to save the NHS money.

From February 22, 2019, the framework provides trusts access to SIA-approved contractors supplying SIA-licensed security personnel who are able to provide security services in a healthcare setting. The security services for the Healthcare Sector Framework is spilt into two:

Lot 1 – Security Services (Manned Guarding, Mobile Patrols, Key Holding and Alarm Response, Reception Duties and CCTV Monitoring Services)

Lot 2 – Managed Security Services (Manned Guarding, Mobile Patrols, Key Holding and Alarm Response, Reception Duties and CCTV Monitoring).

Other security services including bed watching, car park management, and management of the full services through the provision of Security Management personnel. Carlisle was successful with its submissions to support both lots.

Lucy Lott, Carlisle Group Commercial Director said: “Being awarded supplier status on these lots of this framework is a great achievement for Carlisle Support Services and illustrates just how seriously we take our alignment with the NHS and public sector as a whole. We’re investing heavily in developing our services, expertise and propositions to help NHS bodies looking to modernise their security environments while minimising risk.”

And Jackie Williams, Category Manager – Business and Professional Services at NOE CPC said: “We are incredibly proud of the service NOE CPC delivers and the expertise of our team. Our Security Services for the Healthcare Sector framework agreement offers a comprehensive solution to NHS organisations ensuring value and compliance. We are delighted when organisations meet the high standards required and are awarded to our frameworks to continue to deliver value to the NHS.”