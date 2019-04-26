The facilities management company Mitie has been named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) Facilities Management frameworks, for security and defence.

For security, the framework includes sub-lot 1a Security Services and sub-lot 1b Technical Security. The two lots enable the public sector to access manned guarding, CCTV systems, perimeter fencing, gates and access control among other services.

For Defence, the Lot 3 Defence Facilities Management framework includes engineering services for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO). The DIO manages land and buildings across the Ministry of Defence estate, including living accommodation for service men and women.

These security and defence framework appointment are in addition to the Phase 1 CCS Facilities Management framework, which Mitie won a place on in July 2018. This led Mitie to support the NHS last October in the provision of clinical waste removal.

The FM firm says that the appointment to these CCS frameworks is a key strategic move; signalling its commitment to supporting the government and the wider public sector.

Simon Venn, Chief Government and Strategy Officer at Mitie, said: “Being named as a supplier on both the Security and Defence CCS frameworks are important steps for Mitie in cementing our strategic supplier partnership with government. We look forward to enhancing our support for the public sector through our market-leading security and tech-enabled engineering services.”

Background

In a recent statement the plc said that its security arm had good underlying revenue and profit growth. In addition, the integration of acquired security firm VSG was progressing well ‘with synergy benefits starting to flow’.

For more about how to become a supplier of goods and services to the public sector through the Crown Commercial Service, visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/become-a-crown-commercial-service-supplier.