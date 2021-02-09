Acuity, Axis Security’s front of house services division, has launched a Lobby Ambassador Service. It’s to provide businesses and properties with front of house staff who combine the hospitality skills of Acuity’s reception teams with security training and SIA licences.

The contractor says that its service has been designed to support places looking for efficiencies in the front of house staffing as a result of covid-19 but do not want to compromise on standards. Acuity is creating a team of Lobby Ambassadors by providing its front-of-house staff with security training – to the standard of their Axis Security counterparts. They will become licensed security operatives able to work shifts of up to 12 hours.

A specialist cover team of Lobby Ambassadors will also be recruited, with the same initial and on-going training as Acuity’s reception teams. They will become SIA licensed, to cover for absentees.

Neil Ames, Acuity Director, says: “Whether businesses are rationalising the size of their wider front of house team, or simply seeking a greater focus on customer service than is often provided by traditional front of house security personnel, our Lobby Ambassadors will possess the expertise and training to deliver world-class customer service. They will also simultaneously maintain a front of house environment that is safe, secure and SIA compliant.”

Chiara Di Rienzo, Acuity Director, says that Lobby Ambassador will possess the same skills and commitment to outstanding customer service as regular receptionists: “We will offer the same levels of management support, training, and career development opportunities as other members of the Acuity family,” she says. We do not, however, underestimate the importance of their security function and so as well as SIA Licensing training, they will have access to the Axis Academy – the L&D arm of our parent company Axis Security.”

Jonathan Levine, CEO of the Axis Group, says: “Our aim is to provide services that are equal to the UK’s highest performing customer service organisations. Acuity’s Lobby Ambassador service is highly innovative and one that I believe will meet the demands of organisations that are seeking ever-higher levels of customer service, whilst at the same time providing an opportunity to receive maximum value for money.”