Leeds Kirkgate Market guarding

Leeds Kirkgate Market is one of the largest covered markets in Europe and has been open in Leeds city centre since 1857. The site sought a high-profile security and ambassadorial presence, for shoppers and the market traders to feel welcome and safe at all times. The market, open Monday to Saturday, wanted to manage antisocial behaviour quickly and professionally, to resolve any incidents before they become security concerns. After a competitive tender process, the retail guarding is by Kings Secure Technologies.

Bradford-based Kings say that they began by choosing SIA-approved security personnel accredited to NSI Gold standard. Their officers, who wear full Kings-branded uniform and body-worn cameras, have worked hard to develop relationships with the market traders to build trust. Kings’ own incident management platform, DYMENSiON, is in use, to monitor the progress of officers on their routes with analysis of trends and incident data. The officers are using body-worn cameras to help the process of reducing and removing anti-social behaviour – allowing customers to enjoy their visit.

The guard firm says that the bodycam footage has helped it understand how officers deal with situations which enables the contractor to improve its staff training. Kings has supported the client through DYMENSiON incident reporting and regular meetings with the management team.

As an example of a multi-agency approach, the client has been able to issue exclusion orders on a small number of people who have consistently demonstrated anti-social behaviour. That required from the security officers accurate and detailed reports that they compiled; which acted as evidence.

Kings says that as part of the tender process, the company was able to demonstrate that its approach to managing the security contract aligned with the objectives of the Market team. The officers began their ambassadorial service in May 2018. They also work with the Markets team and the on-site Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) to manage any unwelcome behaviour. The contract has been extended for a further 12 months.

